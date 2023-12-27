ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $13.37 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 337,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cameco by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after buying an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 64.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631,122 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Cameco by 36.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 466,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 124,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

