ARK Investment Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,761 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Nextdoor worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Nextdoor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE KIND opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextdoor

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.