ARK Investment Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $180.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.54. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $191.00.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

