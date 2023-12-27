ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 872,587 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,116 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 872,587 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in 3D Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

