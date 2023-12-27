ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $437.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

