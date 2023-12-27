ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

