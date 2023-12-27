Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 774.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,026 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,412,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $189.74 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.45.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

