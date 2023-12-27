Caprock Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

