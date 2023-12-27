Caprock Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

