Caprock Group LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

