Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

