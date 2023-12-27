Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $85.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

