LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Transocean by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Our Latest Report on RIG

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.