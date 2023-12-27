Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,008.97 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $618.82 and a 52-week high of $1,015.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $937.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

