Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $191.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.