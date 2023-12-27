Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $598.26 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $586.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.