Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

