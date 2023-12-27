Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $544,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.