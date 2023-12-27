Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.