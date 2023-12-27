Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

