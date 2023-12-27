Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.