Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 45,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

