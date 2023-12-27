Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 50.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

