Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

