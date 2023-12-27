Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 524.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Saia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Saia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $457.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $461.92.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

