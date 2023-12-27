SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,084,000.

SPLG stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

