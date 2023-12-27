Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.