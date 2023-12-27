Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,660 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

