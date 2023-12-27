Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

