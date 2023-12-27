Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $460.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

