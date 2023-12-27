Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $892,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,515,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

