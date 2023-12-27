Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 391.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $100.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

