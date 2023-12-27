Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

