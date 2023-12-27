Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

