Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

