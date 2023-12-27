Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

