Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 393 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $256.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.81.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

