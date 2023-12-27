Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

