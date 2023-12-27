Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,504,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

