Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 658 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

