Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $233,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.