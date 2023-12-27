Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 296 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.0 %

Gartner stock opened at $446.45 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.