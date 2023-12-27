Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.