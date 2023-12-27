Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

