Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 720 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUS. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 467,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 138,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $246.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

