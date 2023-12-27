Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

