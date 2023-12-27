WSP Global Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

WSP Global Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE WSP opened at C$182.33 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$153.31 and a one year high of C$196.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$186.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.9208968 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSP shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$204.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$211.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.