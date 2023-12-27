Stifel Nicolaus Raises Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target to $44.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Partners

Global Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $302,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,922.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Global Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,358,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 157,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Partners by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,126,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.