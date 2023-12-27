Oasys Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.44 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Oasys has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $189.88 million and $4.44 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10072907 USD and is up 11.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,723,768.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

