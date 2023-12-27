CION Investment Co. to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 82.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of CION stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

